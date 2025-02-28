Could Rams Reunite Braden Fiske Alongside Former FSU Teammate?
The Los Angeles Rams got two defensive studs from the Florida State Seminoles last year in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Both of them were DROY finalists, and Verse walked away with the award. Could they be looking to add more defensive talent coming out of FSU?
Joshua Farmer mentioned how close he and Fiske are during this interview and talked about the encouragement he received from his former college teammate. It makes sense for them to be in contact, as this is an important weekend for any player coming into the NFL.
However, one has to wonder whether this contact could lead to something more. The Rams have had great success drafting from FSU so far; could they dip into that talent pool again and select another defensive lineman from FSU?
In 2024, Farmer had 32 tackles and four sacks. He also had an impressive outing at the combine, where he showed off his speed and work ethic. The Rams could potentially add him to their young defense, reuniting him with his former college teammates.
According to Tankathon's mock draft, Farmer is projected to go in the third round, and that's where I believe the Rams would take him if they're interested. I don't believe he's worth selecting with their 26th overall pick in the first round, but by day three, he'll be a steal if they can get him.
In round three, they have picks 90 and 100, so they'll have opportunities to draft him if he falls in their lap. Alternatively, they could package those picks together and move up in the third round if they're really smitten with him as a prospect.
I see no harm in targeting a prospect like Farmer in the third round, but if they elect to do so, does that eliminate any possibility of them drafting a defensive player in round one? They've invested so much draft capital into their defense. Does another year of defensive focus make sense?
Their first-round selection could be an offensive player, and that opens up the door for a potential Cooper Kupp replacement as well as help bolstering their offensive line. Regardless of who they choose first, Farmer should be on their radar when they make their third-round selections.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE