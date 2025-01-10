Could Rams Pursue Risky Trade for Steelers Star WR?
It's never too early to start thinking about potential offseason targets for the Los Angeles Rams, and a very interesting name could be emerging.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
It seems that Pickens is wearing out his welcome in Pittsburgh, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently stated that he feels the Steelers will inevitably trade the star pass-catcher.
Could the Rams represent a possible landing spot?
Los Angeles already has a terrific pair of wide outs in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, but the reality is that Kupp is 31 years old and has a couple of rather costly years remaining on his contract.
His availability has been spotty over the last several seasons, so the Rams may decide that it's best to move on from him after the season.
Then when you take into account that Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both slated to hit free agency, Los Angeles may ultimately have a rather significant need at receiver this offseason.
The Rams can always explore the free-agent market for answers, but they may actually find better options on the trade front.
Pickens has had a rather disappointing year, as he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. A receiver of his talent level should easily be reaching 1,000 yards, even if he misses three contests.
The 23-year-old has had his fair share of run-ins with head coach Mike Tomlin, with Tomlin regularly saying that Pickens needs an attitude adjustment.
That may be so, and it may ultimately prevent a team like the Rams from going all in on him. However, the talent is obviously there, and a duo if Nacua and Pickens may be too tantalizing for Los Angeles to ignore.
The Rams will also likely be undergoing a quarterback change in the near future. Matthew Stafford is 36 years old and is declining, so Los Angeles may find a young signal-caller—whether via the NFL Draft or a trade—to supplant Stafford within the next year or two.
That means the Rams should be stocking up on weapons now, and Pickens would represent one heck of an acquisition for Sean McVay's club.
