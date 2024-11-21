Could Rams Pursue Superstar Defender in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams are certainly more worried about their current state of affairs than they are about the offseason, but it's never too early to begin window shopping.
The Rams are very good in certain areas. They have one of the best wide receiver tandems in football, and their stable of young pass rushers is nearly unrivaled.
However, Los Angeles does have one major weakness that must be addressed: its secondary, and more specifically, safety.
The Rams are currently employing Kamren Curl and Quentin Lake at the position, and while Curl has proven to be a solid signing and Lake is decent, Los Angeles could use an upgrade.
Case in point, Curl owns a 59.3 Pro Football Focus grade, and Lake is at 61.5.
Meh.
So why not pursue Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland in free agency?
Sports Illustrated recently ranked Holland as the third-best impending free agent on its top 50 list, and you can understand why.
Holland has been an absolute stud in 2024, and the Rams found that out the hard way when he wreaked havoc during the Dolphins' Week 10 win over Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old has been brilliant in coverage ever since stepping into the NFL in 2021, and he has developed into one of the best all-around safeties in the sport.
The Rams are slated to have significant cap space in 2025, so they should have more than enough in the till to sign Holland while also addressing other needs.
Some feel that Los Angeles may want to pursue Justin Simmons, but it would be better for the club to go after the younger player with far more upside.
The Rams' defense is a work in progress. It has looked terrific at times in 2024, but then there have been moments where it has been dreadful. The fact that Los Angeles ranks 23rd in yards allowed and 21st in scoring defense reflects that.
Again, the Rams definitely have some pieces on that side of the ball. Kobie Turner and Byron Young are outstanding, and rookie Jared Verse looks to be on his way to stardom.
But Los Angeles could use some help in its defensive backfield, and Holland could be the answer that the team is searching for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE