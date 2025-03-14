Davante Adams Could End His Storied Career in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams recently signed veteran Davante Adams to help solidify their group of wide receivers. Los Angeles was shorthanded at the position after moving on from Cooper Kupp. However, the addition of Adams more than makes up for Kupp's departure.
Adams has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. After spending most of his career with Aaron Rodgers, Adams will get to play with Matthew Stafford in the City of Angels.
Although Adams has bounced around lately, playing for two teams this past season before signing with Los Angeles this offseason. Adams knows his time with the Rams may be the end of his respectable career. However, he is only focused on the upcoming season.
"Well, obviously going to the Raiders after leaving Green Bay was what I thought was a storybook [ending] at that time. It was an amazing opportunity but being from California, coming back, being really close to home, having my family in my backyard and a lot of friends that are in the area... having my support system," Adams said.
"I'm a really simple dude. My family and friends mean a lot to me so being able to have them have easy access to me out here, it's a good feeling for me just knowing I get to have that support, keep it real tight and stay close to family. Like I said, being a part of a great franchise and a great team that made a great push last year. I'm just here to be another piece to hopefully get over the hump."
Adams, a California native, plans to fully immerse himself in Los Angeles' culture and sports scene. He plans on attending a few Los Angeles Dodgers games, now that he is back in the state.
“I'm a big bandwagon for whatever I'm currently... like I was at the [New York] Knicks game when I was in New York. I like to go and have fun and be supportive of who... I wouldn't call it a bandwagon, but I like to support whoever I'm sharing the city with," Adams said.
"Hopefully, a decent amount. It started off with [MLB Player for Texas Rangers and former Dodger] Joc Pederson. I went to high school with him and I’ve been knowing him since I was a kid. I guess I kind of was a Dodgers fan before this a little bit. This is the least jump ship I've ever done.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story agan.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.