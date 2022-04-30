Rams Take Georgia CB Derion Kendrick With No. 212 Pick In NFL Draft

Los Angeles taps the defending national champions to help provide the defensive backfield with another option

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick became the fifth player selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft, as he went No. 212 overall in the sixth round on Saturday.

The selection was the second of back-to-back picks in the sixth round. The Rams' third sixth-round pick, at No. 218, was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two picks — Nos. 235 and 261.

Kendrick continued the run of Georgia Bulldog defenders taken in the NFL Draft. The defending national champions have had defensive players taken in all three days of the draft.

Kendrick transferred to Georgia from Clemson for the 2021 season. He was an All-SEC Second Team selection who had 41 tackles, a team-high four interceptions and 15 starts. He was the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl

Here’s the scouting report on Kendrick, from NFL Draft Bible:

Pros:

Sweet footwork when pressing at the line of scrimmage. Crossover steps are always reactionary in the right direction. Maintains the edge on outside runs and has a quick trigger to fill lanes. Keeps calm and communicates well in zone coverage. Plays the pass through the hands of the receiver all the way to the ground. Eyes are disciplined in zone and maintains depth to the boundary. Willing tackler and will attack WR blockers with hands and pop with his pads. Good job mirroring in press despite the tendency to false step. Pad level stays at a common altitude in zone which allows him to break very well on the ball.

Cons:

False steps in soft press can give the outside to a receiver. Needs to be more patient with that and play within the frame of the receiver instead of trying to make the first move. Lacks superior play strength which limits his ability in press-man and shedding blocks. Can do a better job using the sideline as his friend when he’s on an island. Will settle for getting in the face of the QB on blitzes instead of getting a hit on them.

The Rams are coming off a season in which they won their second Super Bowl title, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-16, in Super Bowl LVI. But the Rams did so at a cost, as they traded away early draft picks to help bring veterans to the team that helped them win that title, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, pass rusher Von Miller and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams don’t have a first-round pick until 2024.

Despite that, the Rams have already put together a solid draft class, despite not having a first- or second-round pick.

The Rams selected Wisconsin guard Logan Russ in the third round with the No. 104 overall pick. In the fourth round, with the No. 142 overall pick, the Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant. He had two of his three interceptions last season against Clemson and 12 for his career. Then, the Rams traded two picks — No. 175 and No. 238 overall to move up to No. 164 to select Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. Then, at No. 211 overall, the Rams selected UCLA safety Quentin Lake.

The Rams also traded a 2023 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Troy Hill.

