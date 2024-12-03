Did Analyst Make Bold Claim About Rams Season Finish?
The Los Angeles Rams are once again alive in the race for a division victory and a playoff berth after their win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. In the tightest race in football, the NFC West is still up for grabs, but Chris Simms believes otherwise.
On "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" on NBC, Simms made a claim that it can only bring smiles to LA Rams fans and could pose confusion for LA Rams doubters.
"Their defense, as we've talked about the Rams, its good, it's not great. They are well-coached, they are young, their front seven has some disrupters like we've talked about, and their secondary scares me. But if you give me a team right now in the NFC West, I am going to take the Rams as it looks right now."
The Rams have been a back-and-forth team all season long, starting off poorly and ultimately climbing their way back into the conversations analysts are having now. What does stand out about this Rams team is that they do not blow away any other teams when looking at their offensive numbers.
The Rams rank 20th in the NFL in average points scored a game with 21.2, and compared to the other teams in the NFC West division, the Rams rank last among the four teams. The Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, and San Fransisco 49ers all average between 22.2-22.7 points per game.
Given that statistic alone, the divisional race does seem fairly close. The Rams have proven all season long that their offense is their main form of coming away with victories. Their defense ranks 24th in the NFL in average net yards per game, allowing 359.5 yards to their opponents.
Chris Simms also backed up his claim with his opinion on how the Rams utilize their offensive game compared to their division counterparts.
"I just trust them," Simms said. "I trust McVay, I trust Stafford, I trust those offensive weapons. I know the defense isn't great, but I do think they are well-coached. With a guy like {Braden} Fiske and Jared Verse, they got a few playmakers there, but they are going to win a majority of their games with their offense."
Both the Cardinals and the Rams sit one game behind the Seattle Seahawks going into Week 14, which will see the LA Rams take on the Buffalo Bills at Sofi Stadium.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.