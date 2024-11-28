Did Rams Miss Out on a Chance to Improve?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in the National Football League today. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has more than established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league's history.
Stafford has played longer and at a high level than most players at any position could dream of. Stafford is likely to soon reach two decades of play, a feat few players are able to accomplish.
Lou Scataglia of The Sporting News believes that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has continued to play well while adding another year of play to his resume. However, Stafford is nearing 40 and is in his sixth season in the NFL.
Scataglia believes Stafford’s age and the wear and tear that comes with such a long career in the league was reason enough for the Rams to try to bring former New York Giants Daniel Jones in before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
“While starting QB Matthew Stafford still has some gas left in the tank, he'd also be entering his age-37 season in 2025,” Scataglia said.
“The other issue here besides age is that Stafford is banged up nearly every single season, so Sean McVay and Les Snead do need to put some sort of long-term QB plan together, and as silly as it may sound, Daniel Jones could have been that player for them."
While Jones was a name many teams in playoff contention could have considered, he likely was not a realistic option for the Rams. Stafford has shown he still has plenty left in the tank and can be successful when the offensive line blocks and his teammates are healthy.
The Rams undoubtedly begin thinking about life after Stafford, as that time could come sooner than many think.
It is also worth considering on the earlier side of things, as uncertainty at quarterback is not a recipe for success. McVay has had a quality quarterback for most of his time at the helm.
While the Rams should start to consider quarterbacks to follow Stafford, Jones was not the quarterback for that. The Rams should consider more established veteran quarterbacks in the offseason or possibly wait another season to do so via the NFL Draft.
