Did Rams Miss the Mark at NFL Trade Deadline?
The Los Angeles Rams have actually been one of the most interesting teams in the NFL over the last several weeks.
They got off to a 1-4 start this season and saw their playoff hopes on life support as they battled injuries up and down the roster.
However, the Rams have since won three straight games to get to 4-4 and plant themselves right in the thick of the NFC West race.
As a result, many were wondering just what Los Angeles would do heading into the NFL trade deadline. The Cooper Kupp rumors died, as expected, but would LA suddenly become a buyer?
Well, that didn't happen. The only move the Rams made was sending underwhelming cornerback Tre'Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens for a rather inconsequential return.
So, did Los Angeles make a mistake here? Or was general manager Les Snead right in deciding to hold firm?
We won't really know for sure until later in the season, but for now, it's hard to fault the Rams for not making any significant moves.
Remember: Los Angeles was without its top two wide receivers in Kupp and Puka Nacua for a good chunk of the season. Kupp has been back for a few weeks now, and Nacua returned this past Sunday (well, until he was ejected).
The return of those two playmakers alone could be enough to vault the Rams into contender status in the wide-open NFC, especially in an NFC West where the division leader (the Arizona Cardinals, of all teams) sits at 5-4.
It's also important to note that the San Francisco 49ers have been riddled with injuries themselves and will be without Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the year, so Los Angeles has a chance here.
That actually may strengthen the argument that the Rams should have added pieces, but what could they realistically have done?
Los Angeles actually doesn't have any glaring weaknesses that it needed to address, so it's entirely possible that the front office perused the trade market for potential acquisitions and simply did not like the asking price.
It's not worth making a trade just for the sake of it, and the Rams weren't about to surrender substantial assets for players they didn't really need.
All things considered, it's really difficult to criticize Los Angeles for standing pat at the deadline. The team is on a bit of a roll now, and it may not have needed any more pieces.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE