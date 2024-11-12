Did the Rams Just Take a Hit in Key Race?
The Los Angeles Rams were unable to get above the .500 mark last night against the Miami Dolphins when the Dolphins walked away with the victory, 23-15. The loss not only impacts the team's overall record but pushes them further back in their division.
In Week 10, divisional rivals for the Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, and the San Fransisco 49ers were both victorious. The Ram's loss pushed them to 4-5 on the season, and they dropped from second place in the division to third place tie with the Seattle Seahawks.
Hindsight being 20/20, the Rams really needed that win to keep competitive with the rest of the division.
While the Rams outperformed the Dolphins in certain offensive numbers, Miami beat Los Angeles due to their sufficiency when the ball was in their grasp. The Rams finished with 327 total yards, 257 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and averaged 4.8 yards per play, all of which was better than the Dolphins in each category.
Miami's defense seemed to have the answers for the Rams offense all night long, bringing multiple aspects of pressure from signaling out the quarterback, or not allowing Matthew Stafford to locate and have success with his throws. Rams fans on social media were less than pleased with how their team performed.
While the Rams took a step back in the division yesterday, there are still ways they could improve their rank in the standings without playing their divisional rivals. In the next two weeks in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will play both the Cardinals and 49ers.
Seattle had a bye week in Week 10 after they dropped the game to the Rams in Week 9. The Rams will not play a divisional opponent again until Dec. 12, when they meet the current leaders in the NFC West division, the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFC West is still open and up for grabs for any of the four teams. The Rams this week were on the wrong end of the schedule, with the other two division teams (sub-Seattle) getting a victory.
The Ram's defense could not find an answer on defense to hold Miami's offense off the board but did not underperform, as they kept their team in the game. Rams will need to bounce back next week against a struggling New England Patriots team to get to an even record again.
