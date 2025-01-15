Did the Rams Learn from Their 'Humbling' Loss to the Eagles?
The Los Angeles Rams entered their Week 12 home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles having won four of their previous five games. A win would have established the Rams as one of the best teams in the National Football League.
However, the opposite happened and the Rams played arguably their worst game of the season. The talented, but young Rams defense allowed Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to register nearly 300 rushing yards in an embarrassing double-digit defeat.
The Rams were thoroughly outplayed by the Eagles in a nearly three touchdown loss. Rams head coach Sean McVay recalled the first matchup between the teams.
"I think when you have humbling experiences with the right kinds of people, those are where the real growth 'ops' exist," McVay said. "I think we had a lot of guys that really, as a team, you can look inward, and you can say, 'Is this really what we want to be about? Where are the things that we can adjust and adapt from a coaching perspective? Where's the sense of urgency that's going to be required for coaches and players to be able to execute the way that we want, and what kind of work needs to be put in throughout the course of the week? What do we need to do? How do we want to act, interact, and respond accordingly with how we move forward?'
McVay noted how the loss helped spark the Rams' playoff run. Los Angeles won five of its next six games after losing to the Eagles.
"That humbling night, when you have the right people…it's just like I've told you guys. I think a lot of the scars that we've had as a team have been what led us to the point that we're at," McVay said.
"I know the greatest growth opportunities that I have ever taken part, with myself in particular, are when it's the most challenging times. You're thinking... man, I don't like this at all, and you look back on it, and you say, 'I can't imagine where you would be without some of those adverse times.'
"I think that was one of those nights that because we have the right people, the response was in alignment with what we want, but I also think there is a respect and an understanding of what's going to be required if we want to continue to earn some more time. What a great challenge. We love it."
