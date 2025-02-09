Does Rams' Matthew Stafford Make Sense For the Giants?
The Los Angeles Rams won their first Super Bowl in LA with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Now, both may be on their way out, as the Rams have made it clear they want to trade Kupp, and Stafford's family has expressed interest in playing elsewhere.
The Rams may look completely different on offense, but if Stafford were to leave, what teams would even be interested? He just turned 37, and at this point in his career, he's a pure pocket-passer. Could Stafford elevate on offense enough to justify the gamble to take him on when injury concerns are valid?
If you're the New York Giants, I think that's a gamble you're willing to take. Brian Daboll and the rest of his coaching staff were spared from being fired after another disastrous season for the Giants. They only won three games, and after giving Daniel Jones a big contract extension, he's no longer playing for the team.
The Giants hold the third overall pick in this year's draft, and the assumption is that they will take a quarterback. That position has been a question mark for years now, and you can't be contenders without having a great quarterback.
I think the Giants make this decision with one thing on their minds: to save their skin. It's not an understatement to say that Daboll is on thin ice. His overall record with the Giants is 18 - 32 - 1. If they don't succeed in 2025, Daboll will most likely be fired.
They trade for Stafford with the mindset that he can net them a winning season and can continue their tenure for at least another year. This way, with the third overall pick, they can have their selection of whoever is available. Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter may still be on the board, and if not, they can take trade offers from teams who are desperate to draft a quarterback or draft someone like Mason Graham, who could also help this team out.
This would be a pretty big gamble for the Giants, as they could be giving up their chance at a franchise quarterback for a veteran who would come in and make them relevant for a year or two. However, I do believe that Stafford paired alongside Malik Nabers would give Giants fans the most fun they've had in years watching football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE