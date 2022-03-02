NFL Draft: Rams Focuses on O-Line Help? Top 20 Names

Does L.A.'s draft plans include adding to the offensive line? It's hard to pinpoint when a team's initial pick isn't until Round 3. Still ...

INDIANAPOLIS - The Los Angeles Rams' roster is rock-solid in many ways, from Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp on down. But keyed by the possible retirement of left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the O-line might be in transition.

And yes, the NFL Draft can help.

Does L.A.'s draft plans include adding to the offensive line? It's hard to pinpoint when a team's initial pick isn't until Round 3. Still ...

Whitworth, Kupp Whitworth, McVay Stafford

Our gang at SI's NFL Draft Bible offer up the top names, complete with predicted round drafted and scouting reports. And as you can see, once we get beyond the big fellas ... there are still more big fellas ...

LEFT TACKLES

1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, RD1, REPORT

2. Evan Neal, Alabama, RD1, REPORT

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, RD1, REPORT

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, RD1, REPORT

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan, RD2, REPORT

6. Sean Rhyan, UCLA, RD2, REPORT

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, RD2, REPORT

8. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

9. Tyler Smith, Tulsa, RD3, REPORT

10. Abraham Lucas, Washington State, RD3, REPORT

GUARDS

1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, RD1, REPORT

2. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, RD1, REPORT

3. Zion Johnson, Boston College, RD2, REPORT

4. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, RD2, REPORT

5. Ed Ingram, LSU, RD3, REPORT

6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, RD3, REPORT

7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State, RD3, REPORT

CENTERS

1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, RD1, REPORT

2. Dohnovan West, Arizona State, RD2, REPORT

3. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College , RD3, REPORT

Daniel Faalele Green, Linderbaum Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Les Snead

The Rams hold the following picks: Round 3, Round 4, Round 5, Round 6, Round 7 and Round 7. L.A. has made a series of sound personnel moves with draft picks not being the centerpiece. Can the Rams do it again, striking gold even while starting with a "bronze'' pick?