Eagles Coach Makes Statement About Rams' Stars
The Los Angeles Rams' success this season has been mainly due to their established stars at critical positions on offense and their rookie additions on the defensive side of the ball.
The rookies and the veterans have caught the attention of opposing coaches, who must figure out how to stop them. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is the latest defensive coordinator tasked with slowing down the Rams.
The Rams have played significantly better since the return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Fangio noted the Rams' receiving duo's skills and ability leading up to Sunday's matchup.
“Yeah, two really good receivers," Fangio said. "They really have good [chemistry], both of them, with [Rams QB Matthew] Stafford. They are strong at the catch point. Both of them are strong receivers. Both are excellent runners after the catch. [The Rams] have played, I don’t know how many games, but more than a few without either one of them.
"For them to be at this point in the season with the injuries they have had speaks highly of their players and their coaching staff. Now, they are back pretty much to full strength offensively, and they will be a tough group to defend."
The Eagles' defense has been one of the better defenses in the league this season. However, Fangio still acknowledged that the Eagles did plenty of pre-draft scouting on the Rams' top two draft picks, defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
“Those are two really good players that we did work on,” Fangio said. “As the Draft is, you know, you only get your certain amount of picks, and guys are gone or there’s somebody there that you take. But those were two guys that we were very high on and liked. They are good football players at their position. Fiske on interior D-Line, Verse on the edge. They’re both really good players."
The Rams' matchup against the Eagles should be one of the best games of Week 12.
With a win over a formidable Eagles team, the Rams can pull off a massive win and send a message to the rest of the division, conference, and NFL.
