Rams News: ESPN Expert Pitches LA Sign Key Defensive Free Agent
The cleats of Aaron Donald are obviously going to be tough to fill.
A 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from football during this offseason in a somewhat surprising move. He may not have quite been his peak self in 2023, but he was still quite the menace at defensive tackle.
It makes sense, then, that the Los Angeles Rams' offseason priority has been filling the gaps on defense, first with big draft moves (two solid FSU defenders were picked in the first two rounds by GM Les Snead). Now, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes it's time for the Rams to make a key defensive signing: veteran ex-Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
“What about the Rams?" Barnwell writes. "They are transitioning on defense after losing coordinator Raheem Morris to the Falcons and replacing him with Chris Shula, but there’s a chance they’ll still run some of the Vic Fangio-style coverages they used under Morris and Brandon Staley. And although Simmons is 30, he came of age and emerged as an elite safety under Fangio when the two were in Denver…Bringing in Simmons on a one-year deal would give L.A. an immediate starter at safety to play alongside Curl while allowing the franchise to bring Kinchens along slowly as a potential nickel safety.”
It's an interesting pitch. And Los Angeles could certainly use more veteran help as it looks to shore up its defense. Time will tell if Snead and co. heed Barnwell's suggestion.
More Rams: LA Officially Signs 16 UDFAs to Training Camp Deals