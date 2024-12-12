Everything at Stake for Rams Against 49ers
Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in football.
The Rams have gone 6-2 over their last eight games, emerging from the depths after beginning the season 1-4. Most recently, Los Angeles put together a thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills.
With that victory, the Rams established themselves not only as serious playoff contenders, but potential threats in the NFC.
But the work is far from done.
On Thursday night, Los Angeles will travel to the Bay Area looking to complete the season sweep of the San Francisco 49ers in a game that is significantly easier than it appeared back in September.
The 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries and are sitting at just 6-7 heading into Week 15. However, just because San Francisco is vulnerable does not mean the Rams should take this game lightly.
Just about everything is at stake for Sean McVay's club here.
Remember: for as well as Los Angeles is playing, it is still one game behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West, and it also remains a game out of the final Wild Card spot.
A postseason berth is not guaranteed, and the Rams' margin for error is exceptionally slim.
But if Los Angeles manages to beat the Niners yet again this week, it would not only represent sort of a death blow to its hated rivals, but it would also send a message to the rest of the NFL that the Rams have officially arrived.
One can argue that Los Angeles did just that against Buffalo last Sunday, but if the Rams end up dropping this game against the 49ers, the Bills win will become a distant memory.
A victory, on the other hand, would move Los Angeles to 8-6 on the year and 7-2 over a nine-game stretch as it gears up for a potential playoff run.
The Rams are absolutely loaded offensively, and with their defense has been spotty (Los Angeles surrendered 42 points to Buffalo), it is teeming with talent on that side of the ball, as well.
With San Francisco looking down and out, the NFC is wide open. Sure, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles look mighty tough, but the Rams are no joke, either.
A run to the Super Bowl is within reach for Los Angeles, but a loss to the Niners on Thursday evening could ultimately put a pin in the Rams' hopes.
But if Los Angeles brings out the brooms? All bets are off.
