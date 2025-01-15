EXCLUSIVE: Could Rams Make Shocking DC Hire If Chris Shula Receives HC Job?
One of the best defensive minds in all of football, Todd Bowles has won three Super Bowls in his life -- capturing football's ultimate prize from three different perspectives.
His first came as a player with Washington in 1988, his second came as an executive with Green Bay in 1997 and his third came as Buccaneers defensive coordinator, shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.
Despite his extended success and his three NFC South titles in three years as Tampa Bay's head coach, sources told Los Angeles Rams on Sports Illustrated exclusively that "it’s a 60/40 odds in terms of canning Bowles. Ownership wants to meet with everyone on exit interviews, but part of the percentage also stems from Tampa Bay not wanting to lose [Buccaneers OC Liam] Coen, and they feel he’s closer to getting the Jacksonville job than people want to admit."
The source mentioned several times that Tampa Bay feels "they’ve gone as far as they can with Bowles and ownership sees that.”
There are confirmed reports supporting Tampa Bay's claim that Liam Coen is a key figure in the Jaguars' search for a new head coach. How big of a priority will be determined, especially since this would be the Jaguars' third head coaching hire under GM Trent Baalke and Baalke's sixth overall so how much of a role owner Shad Khan will play, and how will that influence the Jaguars' decision remains to be seen.
There are several factors that Tampa Bay will consider in terms of retaining Bowles including solid exit interviews from the whole staff as a vote of confidence or Coen electing to remain as OC and pass up on a head coaching job this cycle. Tampa Bay may also fear losing Coen as their division rival Carolina Panthers hired former Buccaneers OC Dave Canales last offseason and in one year, he has turned around the worst franchise in football and has given new life to Bryce Young's career.
One man who could also be getting a head coaching job is Chris Shula. Shula's defense showed up and showed out on Monday night, strengthening his candidacy claims. An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated last week that Shula is a rising star and "it's not a matter of if he gets a head coaching job, it's simply a question of when."
If Shula moves on and Tampa fires Bowles, the Rams could sweep in and acquire his services as defensive coordinator. Both men are connected through Coen as he served as offensive coordinator on McVay's and Bowles' staff and both men are on the NFL's competition committee.
If Bowles wants another head coaching shot, McVay is his best chance as he already helped Raheem Morris secure his second head coaching gig after three years as Rams defensive coordinator and for McVay, Bowles is an established coordinator who often gets the most out of his players compared to his coaching counterparts.
In a league that always changing, it is never a bad idea to have replacements lined up, especially for priority positions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE