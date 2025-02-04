Expert Mocks Another Florida State Standout to Rams in First Round
It seems the Rams can not get enough of Florida State. After Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Keir Thomas represented some of the Seminoles playing in Los Angeles during the 2024 season, ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller believes the team could add another playmaker from Tallahassee in the first round.
According to his latest mock draft, with the 26th overall pick, the Rams would select Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State. Miller wrote about the pick "Offensive tackle is a popular pick in mock drafts for the Rams given the impending free agency of Alaric Jackson, but teams rarely let starting left tackles hit the market. If Jackson is retained, the Rams' focus shifts to a secondary that had only nine interceptions all season -- tied for fifth fewest in the league.
Thomas is a press cornerback with easy movement ability and the reach at 6-foot-2 to line up across from WR1 types. He had one interception this season, but he also allowed only 12 receptions and 94 yards in coverage. Plus, Thomas was the best cornerback during practices at the Senior Bowl, showing off his press coverage ability and answering any questions scouts had about his ability to run with receivers down the field.
First off, thank you Matt for being one of the few national mainstream analysts to recognize that Alaric Jackson's departure is far from a done deal and that he will be a priority for the team to re-sign this offseason. Secondly, Miller is on the money with this pick. Corner is a massive need for the team and once the Rams' third-round pick comes around, most of the day one starters would have already been selected by then.
Right now the corner debate for the Rams is coming down to Jahdae Barron, Benjamin Morrison and Thomas. Shavon Revel Jr could become a part of that conversation depending on how the board works out but many in the draft community believe he'll be a top 20 pick.
Thomas is a sticky cover corner who is hard for receivers to separate from. He so good, he was targeted less than Travis Hunter, the expected number-one cornerback off the board. Jared Verse has already expressed support and Thomas would have the perfect balance of familiar and new in Los Angeles to develop into an all-time great.
