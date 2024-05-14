New FanDuel Power Rankings Seemingly Diss Rams
The 2024 season should be a lot better than the 2023 season, although the 2023 season caught everyone by surprise with the team staying healthy and spectacular play by some unsung heroes—the Rams caught teams by surprise last season. However, that won't be the case in 2024. L.A. won't fool NFL teams, and L.A. will be out for blood in 2024. While they look good on paper, FanDuel has the Rams, at the moment, outside of the top 10 in the latest NFL power rankings.
FanDuel has the Rams at No. 11 with some questionable teams ahead of them.
While squads like the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Lions, and Texans deserve to be in the top five, the others ahead of L.A. are questionable.
The Cowboys and Bills are the two teams who have regressed dramatically this offseason. The Cowboys' draft selections were insignificant, and the Bills lost most of their impactful players, including Stefon Diggs, whom they traded to the Texans. One could argue they have no business being in the top ten. As for the Eagles, the team tackled their secondary problems via the draft but were among the worst teams in the league down the stretch. The Packers have a promising young quarterback in Jordan Love, but was his play last season all a fluke, or can he show the league that this is who he is and will continue to grow? It's all a mystery at this point regarding Love.
And lastly, the Bengals. Can Joe Burrow stay healthy to finish the year? In only two of his five seasons, he was able to stay healthy. In those seasons, the Bengals have a Super Bowl appearance and an AFC championship appearance. Outside of that, he's missed time due to injury. This season, Burrow's health is a big question, but Fan Duel seems to like his odds.
Conversely, the Rams have a stellar offense led by Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay and a defense full of young, talented players. It's not all sunshine and rainbows for the Rams either; however, they have plenty to be ahead of those teams in the power rankings.
