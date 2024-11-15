Fans Baffled By Rams Division Rival's Latest Move
Recent news of the Los Angeles Rams divisional rival, the San Fransisco 49ers, extending Deommodore Lenoir has left multiple fans voicing their opinions on the contract.
According to Jeremy Fowler on X, Lenoir signed a five-year, 92 million-dollar contract on November 12. The 49ers corner has played for the team in all four years of his career and will now extend his playing time as a 49er even longer.
Many fans took to social media to make their voices heard about the extension. The comments were more negative than positive.
"Seems like a massive overpay? Wasn't he like....fine?" one fan said on Fowlers X's post.
"Could have signed him five for 60 million easy." Another fan added.
But how productive has Lenoir been to earn himself a massive contract extension?
Lenoir, so far, in nine games played for the 49ers, has 33 solo tackles, 53 total tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended, and 5.5 stuffs. While his production has taken a step back since the beginning weeks of the season, Lenoir has shown enough for San Fransisco's front office to bring out the checkbook.
The Rams will have to get used to seeing Lenoir as a familiar face when playing the 49ers with the contract extension. Earlier this year, against the Rams, Lenoir had three solo tackles and one stuff.
In the five other games Lenoir has played with the Rams, he has recorded 16 solo tackles, 21 combined tackles, one interception, and one sack. The Rams have seen their fair share of Lenoir over the years, but will not forget about him any time soon.
But is the contract an overpay like fans on social media are saying? Lenoir's teammates have great relationships with the corner but does person-ability equal high compensation?
"He's exactly what you want a Niner to be," teammate Fred Warner said. "Being lockdown on the outside and being able to get his nose dirty on the inside, it's something you don't see a lot of in the NFL, so he got paid like it."
With one of their corners locked down for the next five years, the Rams will be looking at what the 49ers do with the rest of their "to-be" free agents either before the year's end or being active in having players return in the offseason.
