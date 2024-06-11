Rams News: First Look at Media Day Candid Stills
The Los Angeles Rams are set to build off their 2023 season right into 2024. However, before they do that, they must deal with the rigors of media day. Returning and new members of the Rams participate in this annual event, and the social media team is making it known.
Before releasing official photos from media day, the social media team had fun with coaches and players, posting silly pictures from the event. Below is a long thread of the behind-the-scenes photo.
The first is starting with Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. The list goes on from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, Ernest Jones, Cobie Durant, and head coach Sean McVay.
Los Angeles is preparing for what should be a fun and exciting 2024 season. The Rams are returning most of their core, including Stafford, Kupp, Nacua, Kyren Williams, and the solid offensive line, along with some key additions like guard Jonah Jackson.
The Rams aren't considered one of the favorites to come out of the NFC, mainly due to the loss of future Hall of Famer and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Add the fact that the Rams are heading into his season with a new defensive coordinator, Chris Shula and the task of competing against the best NFL teams seems lofty. Nonetheless, they have the pieces and mastermind of McVay to get them over the hump and be a potential juggernaut in the NFC and the entire league.
