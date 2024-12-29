Former NFL Star Shreds Rams' Bitter Rival 49ers for Brutal Reason
The San Francisco 49ers have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, as they are just 6-9 heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The 49ers are officially out of playoff contention, which is an absolutely jarring thought considering they made it to the Super Bowl a year ago and looked primed for another deep run this season.
However, due to a myriad of factors, San Francisco won't have the chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs for a third time in February, and former NFL star Emmanuel Acho has revealed the primary reason why: hubris.
"The Niners' ego is what's to blame for them missing the playoffs," Acho said on The Facility.
Acho went on to rip head coach Kyle Shanahan for firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, which led to a clear downgrade for the 49ers. He then proceeded to go after wide receiver Deebo Samuel for his sideline altercation with long snapper Taybor Pepper.
The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker went as far to criticize ownership for not paying players what they deserve to be compensated.
"Ego is what has led to the demise of the Niners," Acho added. "Ego is what led the Niners to believing they could get right back to the Super Bowl because they were there the year before. ... Ego exists within every individual on the Niners. It exists within all of us. The problem is, ego unchecked, it leads to the demise of every individual. It led to the demise of the Niners."
There certainly may be some truth to what Acho is saying, but there are also other variables at play.
Let's be honest: San Francisco was absolutely ravaged by injuries this season, and you have to wonder if a healthy Niners squad would have at least made more of a push for the NFC West division crown.
But there is no question that the 49ers may have gotten a bit too comfortable with their standing, as they have clearly been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL for the last half-decade.
It's going to be a long offseason in the Bay.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE