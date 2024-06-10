Former Rams CB Listed On All-Decade Mock Draft Ranking
Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins hoping to stay healthy and make more of an impact for the team. Back in his prime, Ramsey was undoubtedly a top corner and arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.
His prime was so great that in their all-decade mock draft, PFF selected Ramsey over any other player drafted fifth overall since 2015. This included taking Ramsey over Devon Witherspoon, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa, Devin White, Bradley Chubb, Corey Davis, and Brandon Scherff.
The most obvious other contender was Chase, who has emerged as one of the NFL's best receivers in just three seasons. Still, Ramsey gets the nod, especially with top cornerback play being much harder to find than high-end receiver play.
At his best, Ramsey was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He made two of those All-Pro teams with the Rams in 2020-21, also helping the Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals. He made the All-Pro team in 2021 despite playing with tears in both shoulders.
He was part of a blockbuster midseason trade in 2019 in which the Jacksonville Jaguars sent him to the Rams in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. He was part of the Rams teams in that span that signed and traded for big stars while giving up draft picks to contend.
In total, Ramsey has 95 career pass deflections, 22 interceptions, and six forced fumbles. He has forced opposing quarterbacks to complete less than 60% of their passes four different seasons in his career and is one of the few players in the last decade who could be considered a shutdown corner.
