Former Rams DE Tears Achilles, Out For Season
Former Los Angeles Rams draft pick and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam has suffered a torn Achilles. Ebukam has been ruled out for the 2024 season.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Ebukam was going to enter his second season with the Colts and his eighth in the NFL. Before signing a three-year deal with the Colts in March 2023, he spent time with the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons and was an integral part of the Rams' resurgence in Los Angeles.
The Rams selected Ebukam in the 2017 NFL Draft in the fourth round with the No. 125 pick. He spent his first four sedans in Los Angeles, where he recorded 150 tackles, 16 tackles of loss, 28 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, one interception, six passes defended, six forced fumbles, and four fumbles recovers as well as a touchdown in 64 games and 35 starts.
The 29-year-old has remained healthy his entire NFL career. This season will be the first time Ebukam will miss an extensive period of time.
Overall, Ebukam has collected 281 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 69 quarterback hits, 33 sacks, 11 force fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 113 games.
Ebukam was projected to be a starter at the right defensive end following his career year in 2023.
