Former Rams Head Coach Reportedly Targeted as Arena Football Commissioner
Former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher is set to become the interim commissioner for the Arena Football League, per MLFootball:
Fisher confirmed the news earlier today in a press conference, reports Lauren Walsh of WSMV.
Fisher will replace the current commissioner, Lee Hutton, at least temporarily.
After his coaching stint with the Rams, Fisher didn't start coaching again until 2022 in the United States Football League. Fisher became the head coach and general manager of the Michigan Panthers. However, after one season, he resigned for "personal reasons." He led the Panthers to a 2-8 record.
The 66-year-old was currently with the ownership group of the AFL's Nashville Kats.
Fisher's five-year stint with the Rams from 2012-16 was not pretty. The former NFL player led the Rams to a 31-45 record and consistently finished in the bottom of the NFC West. Fisher was ultimately fired in mid-December 2016, finishing with a 4-9 record.
