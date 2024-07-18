Former Rams LB Makes 21st Century All-Star Team
The Los Angeles Rams have had many all-time greats do the horns on the helmet. Although the Rams might not be known for being one of the most historic franchises, they've had some legendary players on their side, whether on the offensive or defensive end.
Bleacher Report created their picks of the NFL's 21st Century All-Star team, and a former, one-time Ram made a list, linebacker Bobby Wagner. Brad Gagnon made the list and put Wagner on the list over guys like Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis.
"LB: Bobby Wagner: It feels odd passing on Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis, but neither had Wagner's longevity and neither got a ring. They peaked a little higher than Wagner, but only for very short spurts. Still, this is very open for debate."
Wagner highlights the linebacker list alongside Hall of Famer and Baltimore Raven great Ray Lewis. As Gagnon said, leaving the others off the list is tough, but Wagner is worthy of the position, and his resume speaks for itself.
The 34-year-old is well on his way to Canton. He's been named to nine Pro Bowls, a six-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. Wagner has also finished in the top five in MVP voting and Defensive Player of the Year Voting.
Wagner is known for his career in Seattle, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career before departing for Los Angeles in the 2022 season. He returned to Seattle for the 2023 season and is now a member of the Washington Commanders as he heads into his 13th NFL season.
Wagner is an all-time great and deserves to be on the 21st Century All-Star Team.
