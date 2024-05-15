Former Rams Number 1 Pick Jared Goff's Bonkers New Contract Eclipses Matt Stafford's
Jared Goff, the former 2016 No. 1 draft pick out of the University of California at Berkeley by the Los Angeles Rams, just inked an astronomical new deal to stay with the Detroit Lions long-term. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the three-time Pro Bowl signal caller signed a four-year, $212 million contract (including $170 million guaranteed).
That tally makes him the second-highest compensated quarterback in the league, behind only the Cincinatti Bengals' Joe Burrow. He's also lapping the man L.A. shipped him out to acquire: 2023 Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford, who immediately led the Rams to a Super Bowl win during his first year in town. Goff is set to earn $55 million per year.
Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams after capturing said championship ($120 million guaranteed), which will pay him $40 million annually.
Last season, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Stafford, 36, made his first Pro Bowl team since 2014, thanks to a prolific run with the Rams. He passed for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns (both good for 11th-most in the league), notching a passer rating of 92.5 and a quarterback rating of 63.5.
More Rams: Former Rams Head Coach Reportedly Targeted as Arena Football Commissioner