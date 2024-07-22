Former Rams RB Signing With AFC South Team
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is signing with the Houston Texans after working out with the team on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Akers, who was traded from the Rams to the Minnesota Vikings last September, was a free agent until signing with the Texans two days before training camp began.
Akers joins a young Texans team that is coming off an AFC South division title and a trip to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have built up their offense this season by adding former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon, and now Akers.
Akers previously played for Akers from 2020-23. The Rams' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers had a promising rookie season in which he rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He missed much of the 2021 season due to a torn Achilles but returned during the postseason as the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.
Akers put up 35 scrimmage yards in the Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals to bring home their second championship.
Following the Super Bowl run, Akers returned for a full season and rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He only played in one game for the Rams in 2023, before he was traded to the Vikings. Akers rushed for 138 yards in six games with Minnesota but was placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury.
