Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Killed Trade To AFC Contender Years Ago
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was beloved by the fanbase during his time with the team. He was one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL at one point, helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018.
However, his time at the top was short-lived and he fell pretty quickly. Injuries took over his career and he never could recover from it.
Gurley appeared on the 25/10 Show and spoke about his time with the Rams. He revealed that he killed a trade that could have sent him to two AFC contenders.
"I knew they were either going to cut me or they was going to try and trade me,” Gurley said. "If they were going to try and trade me, they said something like Buffalo or Pittsburgh. I’m like, ‘Fuck no. Cut me.’ But yeah, I knew something was going to happen."
If the Rams had moved Gurley, they may have been able to get some draft capital for him. He didn't reveal when the trade would have gone down but it was likely after the team deemed he wasn't a full-time starting running back anymore.
Los Angeles was ready to move on from him shortly after his injuries stopped him from producing as much but this is still interesting coming from Gurley. No matter how his time with the team ended, Gurley is still a favorite of the Rams in recent years.
