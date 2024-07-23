Former Rams Special Teams Star Snubbed on 21st Century All-Star Team
The Los Angeles Rams have seen plenty of stars come through the organization over the years, despite the team not being a premier franchise throughout history. Los Angeles has been able to grab stars but a well-run football team also has key pieces around the edges that help a team win games.
The Rams have only just become one of the elite franchises in football and it will take a lot more winning before they are viewed in the same light as some others. However, despite this, the franchise has seen plenty of massive figures throughout the last 20 years playing for the team.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report put together a list of a 21st-century All-Star Team and one notable Rams player missed the cut. On the punter position, former Rams star Johnny Hecker wasn't picked. He was snubbed despite being one of the best in the NFL for years.
"P: Shane Lechler: You could just as easily go with Johnny Hekker here, as he's got a slight numbers advantage in terms of net average and punts inside the 20-yard line, but Lechler was a monster for much longer and earned a lot more accolades as a result."
Hekker was with the Rams franchise for 10 seasons, helping them to win the Super Bowl in 2021. He has been with the Carolina Panthers for the last two seasons following being released in early 2022.
Throughout his entire career, Hekker has averaged 46.9 yards per punt, giving him credibility to be one of the best. His absence on this list is a little strange but Hekker remains a legend in his own right within the Rams franchise.
