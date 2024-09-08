Former Rams Star Ernest Jones IV Not Much of a Factor in Titans Loss to Bears
Former Los Angeles Rams defensive star Ernest Jones didn't have a standout debut for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Titans lost 24-17 to the Chicago Bears to kick off the NFL season. Jones recorded just three total tackles, including one solo tackle.
He also had a bad missed tackle which allowed Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to get a first down.
One notable highlight for the linebacker was when he was able to get his hands on the ball to force Chicago to kick a field goal when the Titans were up 17-3.
Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans at the tail end of the offseason. There was a dramatic sequence of events that preceded the trade.
Reports surfaced that the team had given Jones permission to seek a trade in light of the ongoing contract negotiations between the linebacker and the Rams. Jones tweeted that he didn't request a trade, but deleted the post soon after.
"We've had communication with his representation, and I'm gonna leave that in house for now," McVay said following the rumors, via the team's transcript.
In 2023, Jones recorded 74 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended for the Rams. He was slated to be one of the remaining veterans in the defensive unit.
"These are parts of the profession, and they're not fun parts, but they are real parts that you have to acknowledge," McVay said ahead of the trade. "Ernest is a pro in every sense of the word. And so we're just kind of dealing with it a day at a time. I think there's always a little bit increased urgency around the league, not exclusive to just this situation, with just the possible movement that can occur here. And so I'm sure the next time that I talk to you, I'll have a little bit more clarity. But we are working through those things and there's changes by the minute potentially."
Jones emerged as one of the best linebackers in the league after his first three seasons with the Rams.
The former 2021 third-round pick appeared in 15 games during his rookie season, amassing 61 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended.
In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games, accumulating 114 tackles, four tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one interception. He made 11 starts in his sophomore season.
The Rams will have to fare without the linebacker as the team takes on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.