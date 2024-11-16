Full NFC West Injury Report, Who's In & Who's Out?
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make a division title and playoff push in the back half of the season and their division rivals' success is crucial to achieving that goal. There are several key injuries surrounding the NFC West that could play a major role in their success in Week 11.
Here is a breakdown of the entire NFC West division and the latest injuries reports for who is in and who is out.
Los Angeles Rams (4-5)
The Rams are dealing with a pair of injuries on both sides of the football. Veteran offensive linemen Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) are both dealing with the same injury and are listed as questionable for the Rams' Week 11 road game against the New England Patriots.
It would be a major setback if the Rams are without two of their better blockers. The Rams allowed four sacks last week and will need all the help they can get against a Patriots defense that found nine sacks against the Bears last week.
Defensively, nosetackle Neville Gallimore (neck) and rookie cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) have not practiced this week either. Gallimore has been out for the past three games and Woods injured himself in pregame warmups prior to the Dolphins game last week.
The full Rams injury report can be read HERE.
San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
The 49ers are gradually getting healthier with the return of their star running back Christian McCaffrey, but could potentially have their best defensive player out for this Sunday's divisional game with the Seahawks.
Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) has not practiced all week and is questionable to play this weekend. He has been healthy all season, playing in all nine games so far this year. The 49ers would see a significant drop off in pass rush effectiveness if Bosa is unable to suit up on Sunday.
Along with Bosa, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin), cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal), punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back), and offensive tackle Trent Williams (rest) have all been non-participants this week in practice. Williams will play on Sunday, currently receiving necessary rest.
There are several players listed on the report that were limited in practice this week, including tight end George Kittle (hamstring), McCaffrey (achilles), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle). Expect all three of these guys to play in a must-win game to tie the Cardinals for first in the division at 6-4.
Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
The Seahawks are probably the least injured group in the division. The driving story will be the status of top tight end Noah Fant (groin), who is still questionable after a bye in Week 10. Fant did not play in Week 9 against the Rams and has not practiced in over a week.
Fant is the Seahawks number one option at the tight end position. If he does not play, there will be a major hole in the pass game that rookie tight end AJ Barner will have to fill.
There are two other injuries that do not look promising as tight end Brady Russell (foot) and center Connor Williams (personal) have been out all week as well. The Seahawks will be returning star receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee), who was a full participant in practice this week after missing Week 9.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
The Cardinals are on a bye week and do not have an injury report for Week 11. They will take the free week to get healthy. They will prepare for a divisional matchup with the Seahawks next week with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West with a win on the road.
