Future HoF'er Has Another Marquee Performance with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) received another signature performance from their veteran quarterback on Sunday afternoon in a come-from-behind, overtime win against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5).
Quarterback Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive in overtime, completing all four of his passes including a 39-yard bomb to receiver Demarcus Robinson to win the game. Stafford is widely known for his ability to lead game-winning drives and it was on display once again.
The 16-year veteran spoke to the media postgame about his mindset going into that final drive and explained how the play developed for him to be able to throw winning touchdown pass in overtime.
"I just I want to do whatever I can to help our team win," Stafford said postgame. "To be honest with you, that was as good a matchup as we had on that play. But like I said, I wasn't planning on shooting that one out there pre- snap and and I got the edge clean Coop [WR Cooper Kupp] did a hell of a job getting me the edge and had a little bit of time. It just kind of popped and was able to throw it out there and he [WR Demarcus Robinson] made a hell of a catch. I heard he got of one-handed."
The Rams defense was equally as important in the win and they stepped up in a big moment with their backs against the wall. Two interceptions from rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, including a 103-yard pick-six touchdown return that set a franchise record for the longest in Rams history.
That was followed by a fourth down stop on the Seahawks' opening drive of overtime. With a chance to kick a field goal and take the lead, the Seahawks decided to go for it on fourth and one and they were stuffed short of the first down. The defense balled out all day and Stafford recognized that.
"I mean they did it the whole day right, I mean it was unbelievable," Stafford said. "I thought our defense was fantastic. We always talk about, make them snap it one more time, and and they were the epitome of that today. Couple times they [Seattle] get down there in the low red and Kam [Safety Kamren Kinchens] does a hell of a job getting two turnovers, taking one back. Play of the day was him re-recovering his own fumble in the end zone but our defense played fantastically.
To say this game was a wild one is an understatement. Four interceptions, a blocked punt, a one-handed game-winning touchdown catch. This game had it all and for the Rams to stay level-headed and grind out a win against a tough Seahawks team speaks to how resilient and tough this team is.
"What an up and down game right our defense getting turnovers, we got down there and and didn't score a touchdown from the one, we had a punt blocked, it was just a crazy one, it was all over the place. It took a lot of mental fortitude and strength and belief in each other to win that and that's what it takes and we had that, so that's great."
