Rams Hard Knocks recap: Jalen Ramsey the teacher

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Final episode of “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” provided another glimpse at Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey helping a younger teammate and the process general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay use to make final roster cuts.

I understand if some watchers of the sports reality TV show thought this year’s Hard Knocks was slow-moving and did not focus enough on star players like Aaron Donald, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

However, as I stated earlier, not having the normal build-up to a preseason games and joint scrimmages created a void from the usual drama we would see on the show.

Maybe we could have seen more moments like this below, but I also understand the show focused on the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Overall, considering the circumstances the NFL Films crew had to deal with due to COVID-19, they did a nice job of giving viewers a inside look at how both teams dealt with issues outside of football and the affect things like a global pandemic and social justice issues are having on players and coaches’ daily lives.

Ultimately, I’m just pleased football is back and we can return to some sense of normalcy this fall.

Jalen Ramsey the teacher

Again, any chance we got to see a different side of someone like Jalen Ramsey is gravy. And watching the Pro Bowl corner working with rookie receiver Van Jefferson on tipping his routes provided some interesting perspective on how corners look for clues that help them anticipate where the receiver is going.

Veterans like Ramsey know they will need younger players like Jefferson to produce if they want to have a good season, so getting them up to speed as quickly as possible is important.

Rams scrimmage

Rookie safety JuJu Hughes almost made an interception, then had to leave the game due to a hamstring injury, something that was not disclosed after the game by McVay.

Head coaches keeping injury news on lock is something that’s common throughout the year. Players are dealing with all kind of minor injuries that sometimes go unreported, depending on the severity of the issue and whether they need treatment from trainers at the facility.

Also, smith told Rams linebacker coach Joe Barry he does not keep the toothpick in his mouth during games, so there’s that.

Cut day

Cornerback Dont'e Deayon, Hughes and linebacker Clay Johnston all were prominently featured on Hard Knocks, and all were released last week.

So it’s probably not a good sign if the reality TV show selects you as a player for one of their main storylines.

I was surprised by Deayon being cut because I thought he played well during the camp and provides some versatility. But sometimes it can be a numbers game, and he ultimately landed on the practice squad, along with Smith.

Johnston was another matter. One of the last players to get cut, Johnston ultimately chose to play for his former head coach at Baylor, Carolina Panther head coach Matt Rhule, joining that team’s practice squad.

Johnston also reunited with his father Kent Johnston, who serves as the team’s head coach. Totally understandable.