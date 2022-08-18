The Los Angeles Rams face the Houston Texans in Week 2 NFL preseason action from Sofi Stadium on Friday. While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Most starters will not play, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason. Both quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon look to build off solid performances last week. Undrafted rookie McCutcheon is making a strong argument to be included on the team’s initial 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

After the game in the locker room, coach Sean McVay told his players that “no one showed up more” than McCutcheon, who finished the game with five receptions for a game-high 87 yards.

The Rams beat cross-town rival Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in their preseason opener, on the same field where their Super Bowl dreams came true in February. With regular season approaching, evaluating rookies and roster-hopefuls will continues vs. Houston.

INJURY NOTE: Running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will sit out with injury. McVay described the issues as 'soft tissue injuries and provided no timetable for their full returns to practice.

“We're just being smart with (Henderson) and Cam (Akers)," McVay said, adding that they will sit until they are "100 percent.''

WHO: L.A. Rams vs. Houston Texans

ODDS: The Rams are 3-point underdogs to the Texans.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 19 2022 at 7 p.m. PT



LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: ABC7 | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Aaron Donald on teammate Stafford after practice on Tuesday:

“He's doing good, throwing some good passes, great passes," Donald said. "Obviously accurate, good balls, obviously. I'm trying my best to get after him and stay away, not get too close. But he looked good out there.”