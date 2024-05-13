Rams News: How Braden Fiske Could Have Instant Defensive Impact for LA
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take the NFL by storm this season. Although they'll look to do so without their defensive superstar, Aaron Donald, the front office compiled a ton of defensive talent to compensate for Donald's absence.
Their first two picks in late April's draft were both defensive players, and both are set to immediately impact Chris Shula's defense. L.A.'s first-round pick, Flordia State edge rusher Jared Verse, is among the top defenders in the draft, but the front office didn't stop there. The Ra selected another Seminole, with their second-round pick, moving up in the draft to select defensive tackle, Braden Fiske.
The Ram thinks highly of him and has the potential to fill the massive Aaron Donald hole.
ESPN insider Field Yates views Fiske highly and ranked him as the top rookie who could be impactful.
"The Rams had an Aaron Donald-sized hole to (try to) fill at defensive tackle, and Fiske should help fill that void immediately," Fields wrote. "He lives behind the line of scrimmage as a disruptive force, cruising to six sacks over his final five college games and then crushing the pre-draft process. The Rams' confidence in his skill set was confirmed by trading up via a package that included a 2025 second-round pick."
The Rams traded up to select Fiske in the second round with the 39th overall pick. He only played one season at Flordia State and has shown intangibles to be an impactful player. He has great size, speed, and strength off the line. Nobody is expecting Fiske to be the AD replacement, but if he can do his part along with Verse, Kobie Turner, and the others on the line, maybe, just maybe, the L.A. defense can stay afloat without the eight-time All-Pro.
Fiske recently signed a four-year, $9.4 million deal that includes a $3.6 million signing bonus. He finished the 2023 season with 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six sacks.
