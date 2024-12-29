How Chemistry Built the Rams
A team does not go on a run like the Los Angeles Rams have gone on if there is no chemistry. The Rams have turned their season around by doing more than just one thing. They have been playing good football over the last month, overcoming a slow start and injuries.
With the team being young on the defensive, the veterans have done a good job helping them develop and led them to success on and off the field.
"Yeah, I think it's the team coming together," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think we're learning through those experiences. I think that they've been callous in the right way from some of the challenging adversities that we faced early on. Certainly, there'll be adversity that comes
up on Saturday night and how we handle that is a key and critical factor to who we want to continuously become and be as a football team. I would just say it's the consistency of their approach and their love for this game.”
The Rams coaching staff have also done a good job building relationships with the players. The coaching have done their job in getting the young players ready to play at the NFL level. Not only playing but making sure they can be successful as a unit.
"I think it always starts with connection. Is there a connection between the coach and the player? Does the player know two things? Number one, does he care about me as a human being? And number two, is the information he's giving me in alignment with being able to solve problems and ultimately play better snap in and snap out? Giff can check both those boxes. He's consistent. I think that consistency, in terms of how Giff goes about it, leads to trust. I think that's always at the foundation of everything that's important between coach and player relationships.”
The connection between the coaches and players bolds well for the team not only this season but for years to come. It can play a huge role for free agents the Rams try to sign in the future. They see how the coaching staff makes players better and truly care about them more than just football players.
