How Injuries to The Rams Are Already Spiraling The 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2024 season with the potential to be a Super Bowl contender, though not necessarily among the top favorites. They could have been in the mix if things had fallen into place.
L.A. boasted an offense capable of competing with the best, and while the defense was the biggest question mark, the Rams had a core of young, hungry players that could have surprised many.
However, just two weeks into the season, it appears that 2024 might already be a lost cause for the Rams.
Injuries have decimated their roster at a nightmarish pace, raising serious concerns about their ability to compete. In just two games, they've lost two of their top wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
Nacua, who had been eager to prove his stellar rookie season was no fluke, played only the first half of the season opener against the Lions before suffering a sprained PCL, a re-aggravation of an injury he sustained during training camp. His return will now have to wait.
Kupp, who was coming off one of his best performances in recent memory against the Lions, suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cardinals and is now heading to injured reserve.
His absence, along with Nacua's, is a huge blow to the Rams' offense. However, these two injuries are only part of a growing list of setbacks for the team. Tight end Tyler Higbee is on the PUP list, and key players such as offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, guard Steve Avila, cornerbacks Darius Williams and Derion Kendrick, and safety John Johnson are also dealing with injuries that could sideline them for significant time.
The sheer number of key players on the injury report is staggering and eerily reminiscent of the Rams' injury-plagued 2022 season. The injuries will undoubtedly hurt their chances to compete this year, and it may be too much for even a well-run organization like the Rams to overcome.
While it's still early in the season, the outlook is grim. The bright side, if there is one, is that the Rams have their first-round pick this year. Should the season continue to trend downward, that pick could be pretty high, giving them an opportunity to rebuild for the future. However, it's a tough pill to swallow for a team that hoped to contend this year.
Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL, and once again, the Rams find themselves on the wrong side of it. As we look ahead, we may find ourselves discussing more about the 2025 offseason and how this team can improve both on and off the field.
