How Key Group's Poor Performance Derailed Rams' Chances
The Los Angeles Rams changed the offensive line for their Monday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The change would not be productive, as the Rams’ offensive line played a significant role in the offense’s struggles.
“I want to be able to look at the tape, but there were a lot of things that were not in alignment with what we’re looking for,” McVay said. “That’s why you hear us talk about the importance of continuity.
“[I] got a lot of respect for that defense. They did a nice job, but there were too many things, and it just seemed like we were off and never gave ourselves a chance.
“And it’s not exclusively on the [offensive] line. As a whole, collectively, we’re all in this thing together, and we will look at it. We’ve got to be able to improve, and everything’s on the table.”
McVay noted that the Rams felt well-prepared along the offensive line heading into the game.
“Both Steve [Avila] and Jonah [Jackson] were ready to go. [I] wanted to be able to see what that looked like.
“You never know exactly, but always try to do what we think is best, and this will be some good film to be able to look at and see, alright, what do we think is the best way to put guys in the right spots to give them a chance to be successful and ultimately our offense.”
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked four times. It led to one of Stafford’s worst games of the season. He finished with his second-lowest quarterback rating and passer rating of the season.
Still, Stafford credited the offensive line with playing the best they could, considering the circumstances.
“Nothing [changes] for me, nothing,” Stafford said. “I trust those guys. It was their first game back in a while, talking about Jonah and Steve [Avila], but I'll check the tape.
“We'll see. I know the character of those guys are going to go back to work and continue to do everything they can to try and play as good as they can like we all are.
“We all have to at that point. That’s what we do every single week. No matter if we win the game or we lose the game, see where we can be better and go back to work.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.