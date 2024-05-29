Rams News: How LA's Matthew Stafford Trade Became Rare Deal to Benefit Both Sides
When any major trade happens in the NFL, there is often a "winner" and a "loser" based on which team got the better end of the deal afterward. Many of these deals even end up with lopsided outcomes, like the Dallas Cowboys easily winning the Herschel Walker trade.
What's most rare is a blockbuster trade that produces an even or near-even outcome. The Minnesota Vikings trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills and then drafting Justin Jefferson with the draft pick has come close to that even result.
Perhaps the most notable trade that has been a win for both teams is the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, when the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick. The Lions then turned the three picks into six, most notably drafting Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta with their picks.
Both teams have seen tremendous success since the trade. The Rams immediately won the Super Bowl after acquiring Stafford, and also made the playoffs in 2023 with Stafford. After over a decade of being unable to advance past the wildcard round with the Lions, Stafford finally earned his first Super Bowl ring with the Rams.
Meanwhile the Lions, who have perennially struggled as a franchise, finally turned their fate around last season by winning their division and advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in three decades.
Goff's career had hit a crossroads with the Rams before the trade, and he has since had some of his best years with the Lions. In 2023, Goff completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, a career-high 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He finished second in the NFL in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns as the Lions finished second overall in passing yards per game. His performance earned him a four-year, $212 million contract extension, confirming that his career has taken a positive turn after his tenure with the Rams.
All in all, both teams had their best season in decades after the trade, making it a rare win-win at this point in time.