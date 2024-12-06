How Rams' Offense is Learning How to Win
The Los Angeles Rams will play host to the AFC East Champions the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. The matchup has major implications for both teams.
For the Rams, they are trying to keep pace for the NFC West title and the playoff race. Bills want to keep their chances for a first-round bye in the playoffs alive with a win.
The matchup also features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. Both have been having a good season. If the matchup turns into a shootout, both quarterbacks can score at a rapid pace.
The defense on both teams needs to bring their best come Sunday at Sofi Stadium.
"I think this is going to be an awesome game," said Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk. "As you know, I stated this a lot, I think the Eagles and the Lions are the two best teams in Football and I think third is Buffalo and they are not too far from that tier. There is just a little more I would like to see. But this is a matchup where I look at and go, I think this is a team in the Rams that can pose some problems for the Buffalo Bills. I think there will be a lot of points on the board in this one, I do."
"The Rams if you play zone on them, they will pick you apart. There is no question about that, they will figure it out and just absolutely dissect you. And they are hard to play man-to-man against as well. They got it all. As we talked about on Monday it is only a matter of time before they figure out, oh they are playing like this, now we got to start playing like dialing up these groups of plays. Like they did last week, zero points at the half, 21 points in the second half. They will figure it out. I think they will move the ball on the Bills."
"Plus, the Rams can run the ball. Kyren Williams is awesome. But the other aspect is, that I do not see the Rams defense ever stopping the Bills either. The Bills are going to be able to run on the Rams."
