Rams News: How Sean McVay Recovered from Burnout Following Miserable 2022 Season
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay considered retiring following the 2022 NFL season, or even taking a break from coaching. Just one season after winning a Super Bowl and five years after he became the youngest head coach in NFL history, McVay had lost his purpose in coaching, and was too reliant on the results on the football field each week.
The 2022 NFL season saw the Rams miss the playoffs and go 5-12 amid an injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"My identity and security was tied to that result on Sunday, which was so unhealthy," McVay told Robert Mays on The Athletic Football Show. "In the midst of so many good things occurring, I became less resilient and less foundation-ally grounded in the relationships, values, and principles you know to be true. It took going 5-12 for that to really be exposed."
Following those lows, McVay shifted his perspective and habits heading into the 2023 season. He prioritized "exercise, diet, and rest" while saying goodbye to pulling all-nighters. He valued his relationships over putting all his value into whether the Rams won or lost on Sunday.
The changes paid off. Not only did the Rams come back in 2023 and finish the year 10-7 and make the playoffs, but McVay felt resurged as a coach. Now, he hopes to continue coaching the Rams well into the future. More than making the playoffs, having a more positive McVay bodes best for the Rams. McVay has been one of the best coaches in franchise history, and having him at his best mentally is key for the team to continue succeeding along their coach.
Going forward, McVay feels "better equipped" to handle any obstacles or challenges that head his way.
"I think I am better equipped with the people around, perspective, and the purpose to not go down those roads again," McVay said. "It was dark."
More Rams: Star Tight End Placed on PUP List