How the Rams Continue to Grow Amid Playoff Pressures
The Los Angeles Rams’ Weeks 17 and 18 have arguably been the most important weeks of the Rams’ entire 2024 regular season. With two games against division rivals and a playoff berth on the line this late into the season, the Rams are forced to stay as focused as they can.
However, even in the midst of being dialed in, the team is still growing mentally and physically, whether it be through practice or conversations about technique. And according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, it boils down to one main thing.
“I think it’s always about consistency. We’ve talked a lot about whether it’s starting faster offensively or minimizing some different things defensively,” said McVay. “I think it’s how do we really play as well as we possibly can in all three phases and be able to put it together?”
McVay continued, discussing how the team looks to improve.
“Now, the enemy has a say in that as well, but you’re just looking for the quality of football to continuously improve. When things do come up, how quickly can we address it and then be able to minimize its impact in a negative way on our football team?”
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp touched on how the coaches keep the players continuously improving, even when the main goal is preparing for games.
“You’re trying to hone your craft and trying to become a better football player in the midst of all that stuff. Part of that is coaches allowing you to do stuff at practice that lets that happen, trying new things, challenging yourself and practicing with an intensity and an urgency that stresses you,” said Kupp.
He continued: “[It] puts your body in a position where it has to adapt and has to move, being able to play with the speed out there that your mind has to process what’s happening. I think because we do that, guys continue to get better during the course of the year. I think that’s why you’ve seen what we’ve done in December.”
The Rams were able to pull out a close win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, but growth and improvement will be important for this team as they embark on a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks next weekend, and potentially, the playoffs in a couple of weeks.
