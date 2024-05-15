Rams News: How to Watch NFL Schedule Reveal on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to build on a surprisingly strong 10-7 comeback season in 2024. Soon, fans will discover just who L.A.'s competition will be next year, and when the Horns will suit up against which opponents, in an NFL schedule release showcase Wednesday evening.
According to CBS News' Meredith Gordon, the action will tip off on ESPN2 and the NFL Network at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The event can also be streamed via Sling TV online.
L.A. sourced a surprisingly skilled top pass catcher for aging Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford in the 2023 draft, selecting Puka Nacua out of BYU in the fifth round with the No. 177 selection. He promptly set rookie-season records in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,486), receptions in a single game (15), and receiving yards in a playoff game. To be fair, the season-long receptions and receiving yards records no doubt benefitted from the NFL's recent extension from 16 to 17 games, but his total tallies remain impressive.
The team is hoping that its other one-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, can overcome injury issues that have limited him to just 21 games over the last two seasons and contribute more on the field in 2024.
Last year also marked the apparent career finale for 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, though the team made a point to (try to) replace him with some defensive-oriented draft picks.
Matchups to an extent could dictate just how high the Rams will climb this year, which makes this reveal Wednesday night all the more intriguing.
More Rams: Puka Nacua Recounts Setting Rookie Record