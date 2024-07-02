Rams News: How Top Draft Pick Earned Exorbitant Rookie Contract
New Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske's young agent Joshua Grady, 31, explained how the 6-foot-4, 292-pound All-ACC Second-Team Florida State product managed to get $7.6 million of his four-year, $9.4 million salary fully guaranteed (far more guaranteed coin than others selected where he was, as the No. 39 pick in the second round) during an exclusive interview with DJ Siddiqi of Forbes.
Siddiqi notes that the first three seasons of Fiske's new contractwith Los Angeles are totally guaranteed. Siddiqi also adds that Grady is the youngest agent for a top-40 selection in the league.
"When he was drafted at the point he was, there was some negotiation that needed to be done in regard to guaranteed money in his contract," Grady said. "If nothing else, it gave us an opportunity to negotiate with the Rams to get him what was somewhat of a significant increase compared to what happened last year at the same pick."
Siddiqi notes that the Nos. 37 and 38 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Derick Hall and Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Bergeron, inked deals for just $7.2 million and $7 million, respectively, though those contracts were fully guaranteed.
Last year with FSU, Fiske notched 53 total tackles (17 solo, 26 assisted) and six sacks. His college teammate Jared Verse, meanwhile, was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
