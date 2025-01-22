If Rams Keep QB Stafford, Will They Lose Other Key Pieces?
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The Rams will have some tough decisions to make now that they are officially in offseason mode. Some of their key players have contracts that do not necessarily favor the team. They also have to wait and see if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford comes back and plays another season in Los Angeles.
Another key piece of the Rams' offense to keep an eye on is wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"I have to come up with a deal for Matthew Stafford," said Travis Rodgers on ESPN LA. "If that means I got to pay him what he needs, I am going to do it. If that cost me Cooper Kupp I can live with it. I do not want to but I can do it. If it means that it costs me, Tyler Higbee, I do not like it. If it comes down to give Stafford what he needs or keep Higbee, I am going to give Stafford what he needs."
"He [Kupp] does a lot of things, he was really quiet this year. I know there is stuff that shows up on film. I know he is a good blocker, a good teammate but Tyler Higbee was catching passes and getting into the endzone. Tyler Higbee when he came back was a very impactful player on this team. You can tell that he was an important part of what they were doing. Cooper Kupp to me feels like you've got what you are going to get and as much as it sucks you might have to move on."
