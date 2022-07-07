Skip to main content

'I'm Done with the Rams, Bro!' Inside Von Miller Move - Bills, Cowboys and Money

Miller played high school football in DFW, went to college at Texas A&M, and still has Dallas ties.

FRISCO - "I'm done with the Rams, bro!''

New Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller had a plan as he entered free agency this offseason. He wanted to be back home in Dallas.

And the Dallas Cowboys wanted him - just not badly enough.

After the NFL free-agency period started, Miller called former Denver Broncos teammate and former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware in an attempt to judge the Cowboys' interest in bringing him home, per the Dallas Morning News.

“I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent.'" Ware said. "And I said, ‘What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean you’re a free agent? I thought you had one more year?’ He was like, ‘No I’m done [with the Rams], bro.’

"He said 'Call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.’ I said 'Are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?'"

What Dallas was trying to do, in the end, was sign Miller to the same deal that didn't work out with Broncos-bound Randy Gregory - meaning $14 million APY instead of the $20 million APY deal he eventually got from the Buffalo Bills.

Miller mentioned a connection with Dallas and Parsons in a social-media post featuring the two standouts. Miller posted a photo on his Instagram story with Cowboys linebacker Parsons with the caption “damn @_micahparsons11 It almost happened.”

Miller eventually took the money in Buffalo, signing a six-year, $120 million deal with $51.4 million in guaranteed money. And the Rams moved on, acquiring Bobby Wagner via free agency from Seattle ... with the hopes of another Super Bowl, just like Miller helped them win last year.

