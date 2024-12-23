Insider Sounds off on 49ers' 'Dysfunction' as Rams' Hated Rivals Flounder
It has been an absolutely miserable season for the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but instead won't even be making the playoffs.
The 49ers are just 6-9 after their Week 16 loss, and rumors are swirling about what the organization may do during the offseason.
Will San Francisco blow it up? Will it retool? Will the Niners do something crazy like trade head coach Kyle Shanahan?
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has been pounding the "trade Shanahan" drum for quite some time, and during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, he doubled down on his assertion.
Not only that, but he called the 49ers dysfunctional while discussing the potential move.
"You never know," Florio said of a Shanahan trade. "Dysfunction knows no bounds, and reasonable minds cannot always predict with accuracy the behavior of the irrational."
Florio has been saying that a Shanahan-to-Chicago Bears trade makes sense, and during the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman suggested it, as well.
Florio even told Eisen that "there's been some discussions," but he didn't exactly elaborate on what has been discussed and how deep things have gotten.
But really, what's surprising here is how Florio referred to San Francisco's "dysfunction," which seems like a rather crazy term to slap on a team that had been dominating the NFC for much of the preceding five years.
So, is there some dysfunction occurring in the Niners' front office? Is there a chance that things completely explode in the coming months?
You can absolutely sense that tension is boiling in the Bay. The 49ers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last February, and things have been going downhill ever since.
Whether it was Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation going into the year, the rampant injury issues, sideline altercations and many questioning Shanahan's apparent genius, it hasn't exactly been an easy season for San Francisco.
All of that being said, the idea of the Niners actually trading Shanahan sounds a bit farfetched. It doesn't seem all that likely that they will throw in the towel on him at this current juncture, but who knows? Perhaps owner Jed York is seriously weighing the possibility.
Maybe the lid is about to blow for the 49ers.
