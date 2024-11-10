Is Rams Resurgence All About Timing?
The Los Angeles Rams have already had a rollercoaster of a season. They started the season hopeful to make a playoff push. However, injuries, bad luck and poor play nearly derailed what has become a special season.
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently spoke about how well the team has come together over the last few weeks. McVay noted that the team's mixture of youthful talent and veteran experience helped everyone keep their cool dispite their 1-4 seart to this season.
"I think they're coming together,” McVay said.
“It's a good blend of some veterans with some good experience and then some youth. In terms of these guys, they just continue to fight, and they have a great spirit about them.
I think you learn as you gain experience with people, and we've certainly had a lot of experiences in our eight games, but it's been a really fun group to be able to learn with.
“It's always about that journey, and for us, we want to continue to strive to play quality football in all three phases but also know that football is not a perfect game and figure out.
“Hey, how do we stay together in the midst of the inevitable ebbs and flows that take place throughout the course of a game?
The Rams could have easily faltered early in the season after starting 1-4 and losing multiple players to injury. Instead, the Rams bonded together to help right the ship. They have now won three games in a row and could potentially win their fourth, with a win on Sunday.
“I think we've stayed together pretty well,” McVay said. “Now, we want to be able to play more complete football. I think our guys know that.
“There has been a lot of resilience and a lot of mental toughness that's been demonstrated by this group. They just kind of stay in the fight, and that's what I love about them."
The Rams must continue playing well to make their current win streak worth it. However, for that to happen, the Rams must perform well against the good teams and not just bad ones.
