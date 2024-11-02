It Will Come Down to These Players in Rams-Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams stayed afloat over the first few weeks of the season, as they were missing many of their best players over the first quarter of the season.
After the return of two of their most productive stars on offense, the Rams prepare to face to Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Associated Press shared their thoughts on players to keep an eye on.
"WR Puka Nacua returned against the [Minnesota] Vikings after missing five games because of a knee injury and had seven receptions and 106 yards," the Associated Press said. "The one-two punch of Nacua and Cooper Kupp helped the Rams offense have its highest-scoring game of the season, putting Los Angeles back in the mix for the NFC West. However, Nacua left practice Thursday after aggravating the ailment, putting his availability to play in question.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the player the Rams must keep an eye on the most, with wide reciever DK Metcalf missing time with an injury.
The talented wide receiver has had a down season overall. Still, he has the ability to explode at any moment like he did in the team's Week 2 win over the New England Patriots.
"WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be the focus of the passing game for the season straight week with DK Metcalf still hurt," the Associated Press said. "He was the top target against Buffalo with six catches for 69 yards in Metcalf's absence. Outside of a Week 2 win over New England when he posted 12 grabs for 117 yards, setting career highs in both categories, it's been a frustrating sophomore season for Smith-Njigba. He has the potential to breakout against an iffy Rams secondary.
According to the Associated Press, Rams running back Kyren Williams and the Seahawks run defense is the matchup to watch, as WIlliams has the ability to impact the game. "Williams has eight rushing scores and two more as a receiver," the Associated Press said.
"The Rams as an offense have 15 total touchdowns through seven games, so keeping Williams in check has to be a priority for the Seahawks. Through eight games, the Seahawks rank 29th in the NFL with 148.4 rushing yards per game allowed. They showed promise by allowing just 39 yards in the second half against the Falcons, but allowed 164 rushing yards last week against the Bills, with James Cook gaining 111 yards on 17 carries."
