Ramsey Praises ‘Elite-Elite’ Trait of New Rams QB Stafford
The early judgment on new Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford?
“Super-super.” And “elite-elite.”
Yes, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey - himself pretty “super-elite” - thinks Stafford is so nice he’s got to say it twice.
“We’re only at Day 2 (of training camp),” Ramsey said in review of the QB who came from Detroit in a blockbuster NFL trade, “but just in these first two days, his ball placement … Sometimes … we may have really good coverage and he’ll throw a receiver open just by his ball placement.
“That’s been very impressive …”
Coach Sean McVay sees it the same way.
"It seems like he feels very comfortable out here," McVay said. "There's a lot of little nuances and we're just still getting things figured out ... but he definitely has great command, and I think we could all feel that."
Ramsey reiterated the praise later on Rams Camp Live (hat-tip RamsWire), saying, “There’ve been times where I feel like I cover receivers well, even in one-on-one’s … and he’s throwing them open. His ball placement is super, super good. Something that I haven’t seen from a quarterback in awhile.
“It’s elite-elite.”
Some could interpret that as a shot at Stafford predecessor Jared Goff, who was shipped to Detroit, along with two first-round opicks and a third-rounder. But truly, what the Rams need (and are paying the final two seasons of a five-year, $135 mil deal for) from Stafford, 33, isn’t to be better than Goff.
It’s to be “super-super” and “elite-elite” in comparison to every QB in the NFL.
